Obituary: Dr. Jason J. Kesler, 86, formerly of Bloomfield

Dr. Jason J. Kesler, 86, formerly of Bloomfield, died Monday, May 3, 2021, of cancer at his home in Fisherville. The youngest of seven, he was born in Marshall, Ill., to the late Ray H. and Ruby (McGee) Kesler. He developed a life-long love of reading at an early age and excelled at school. He graduated from Marshall High School in 1952 as co-captain of the football team and a member of the National Honor Society.

In high school, he joined the U.S. Navy Reserves, intending to follow in the footsteps of three older brothers who had served in the Navy during World War II, when a mentor, J. R. Hornbrook, encouraged him to instead apply to DePauw University. He was awarded a Rector scholarship and graduated from DePauw with a BA in Economics. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1959 after eight years of service in the Navy Reserves.

While pursuing a master’s degree, he accepted a teaching assistant position that began his 40-year career teaching labor economics and collective bargaining to undergraduates in several colleges across the Midwest, including Bellarmine University and Brescia University. He earned his DA in Government Studies from Idaho State University and retired as Professor of Economics, Emeritus in 1999 from Minnesota State University – Mankato. The Jason Kesler Senior Scholar Award was created that year by the MSU-M Economics department to honor his passion for fostering student learning.

He loved the outdoors and travelling, once making a 3,800-mile solo trip from Minnesota to Alaska in his RV. He was an honest fisherman, a ruthless card player, and an expert hunter of ducks, squirrels, ginseng, and morels. He enjoyed spending time with his family, talking politics, and in his later years, caring for his flock of chickens, cats, grandkids and great-grandkids. He was kind and generous, always a champion of the little guy. His integrity and strong sense of justice inspired all who knew him, and his wisdom and mischievous sense of humor will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Alice Eirhart; and four brothers, Ray Jr., Charles, Noble, and Andrew.

He is survived by three daughters, Kathy Kesler (Ben Pipkin), Karen Kesler, and Kristin Kesler (Derek Waters); one son, Kevin Kesler; one sister, Ruby Cook; many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor his memory are asked to donate to Central Louisville Community Ministries, https://www.centrallouisvillecm.org/donate.

Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

