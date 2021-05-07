Posted by admin

City pool opens Labor Day weekend; will offer waterobics, lessons, swim team

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 6, 2021 — The COVID-19 pandemic last summer prevented the opening of the Bardstown City Pool, but this summer, the city’s parks and recreation plans to for the pool to open Memorial Day weekend.

The pool will open Saturday, May 29, 2021 for the summer, with regular pool hours 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The pool will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Admission each day is $5; admission for the evening swim hours, 5:30-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday evenings, is $3. Children 2 years old and under are free, and adults 55 years old and older are free. Individual and group passes are also available.

Waterobics Classes

Waterobics classes will be offered June 1 – Aug. 5, 2021 on Tuesday and Thursdays twice a day — 11 a.m. to noon, and also 5:45-6:45 p.m. The cost of the class is $140 for the full 10-week session, or the cost to drop-in for a class is $10 per class. Sign-ups will be taken until May 26, 2021.

Swimming Lessons

Lessons are also available for anyone ages 3 to adult wanting to learn how to swim, or become a better swimmer. The cost is $50 per participant. Sessions will be held during the following dates: June 8-18; June 22-July 2; July 6-16; and July 20-30. Class times will be Tuesday through Friday in the mornings, and in the evenings. Private lessons available, call for details.

Bardstown Barracuda Swim Team

Swim team registration is now being taken. The cost is $75 and can be turned in to the Recreation Department by June 1st. The parent meeting will be held at the pavilion by the pool on May 25th at 5:30pm.

Pool Rentals

Rentals are also available on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings.

For additional information or to register for any aquatic activities, contact the Bardstown Parks & Recreation Office at 116 N. Fifth St. Bardstown, KY. 40004, (502) 348-9281 or check the website at http://www.cityofbardstown.org

-30-