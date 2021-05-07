Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, May 6, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, May 6, 2021

Carlos Juadhlope Martinez, 33, Bardstown, no charge information. No bond listed. Booked at 4:07 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amanda Lynn Rabbeth, 37, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 7:34 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christina Lee Lindsey, 45, Bardstown, unlawful access to a computer, first-degree. Bond is $9,500 cash. Booked at 9:59 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

