Posted by admin

Obituary: Alice Joyce Cruse Lee, 79

Alice Joyce Cruse Lee, 79, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was a retired postal worker and farmer. She was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. “Billy” Lee; one daughter, Theresa Gail Lee; her parents, Henry Jud and Ora Smith Cruse; two sisters, Edna Heady and Louise Wright; and four brothers, Harold Cruse, Dave Cruse, Mitchell Cruse and Russell Cruse.

Survivors include two sons, Scotty (Robin) Lee and Timmy (Sherry) Lee; five grandchildren, Laura Ann (Jason) Clopton, Ashley (Brandon) Scott, Alex Short, Nicholas (Crystal) Short, Jud (Abby) Lee and Ellie Lee; six great-grandchildren Jacob DeSpain, Tyson Clopton, Caroline Scott, Waylon Scott, Elizabeth Short, and Ester Short.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville with Bro. Marty Lee and Bro. Nicholas Short officiating. Burial is in Red Hill Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, and 8:30-11 a.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, A mask or face covering is required.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd., Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

