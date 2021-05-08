Posted by admin

City parks & recreation announces sign-ups for co-ed adult, youth kickball programs

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, May 7, 2021 — The Bardstown Parks & Recreation Department is now accepting registrations for adult co-ed and youth kickball summer team.

This kickball league is for anyone 16 years of age and older. Games are played on Monday and/or Wednesday evenings.

Each team will play seven games, plus a single elimination tournament.

The team roster must be between 9-15 players and must have 2 females on the field at all times.

The registration fee is $300 per team. Registrations are open now until 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21, 2021.

Team registration forms are available at the Bardstown Recreation Office as well as on our website http://www.cityofbardstown.org. Individuals unable to form a team, or for more information please contact the Bardstown Parks & Recreation Dept. @ 348-9281 or email us at sportman@bardstowncable.net.

YOUTH KICKBALL. Youth kickball registrations are now being accepted at the Bardstown Parks & Recreation Department. This is a beginner’s league consisting of boys and girls who are 6-15 years of age as of June 1, 2021.

All games will be played on Tuesday and/or Thursday evenings at the Don Harned Little League baseball field. Leagues are non-competitive, and standings will not be recorded.

The registration fee of $30.00 is payable upon registration, which is due by Friday, May 21, 2021.

Applications are available at the Recreation Office 116 North Fifth Street, Bardstown, KY 40004 as well as on our website http://www.cityofbardstown.org. If you would like to volunteer to coach a team, or need more information please contact the Bardstown Parks & Recreation Dept. at 348-9281 or email us at sportman@bardstowncable.net.

