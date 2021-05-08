Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, May 7, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, May 7, 2021

Justin Blease Brown, 34, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:13 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021.

Christopher Cody Cissell, 32, New Haven, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 10:48 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021.

Hazel Renee McDonald, 34, Springfield, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $50,000 cash. Booked at 1:27 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ray Antoine Calbert, 44, Bardstown, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; defacing a firearm; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 1:32 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police Department.

Brandon Scott Cundiff, 34, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $66 cash. Booked at 5:05 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

Julie May Owens, 37, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 6:38 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police Department.

Joanna Marie Thompson, 32, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 7:13 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

Glory Renee Martin, 35, Louisville, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; terroristic threatening, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others $500 or more but less than $10,000. No bond listed. Booked at 9:29 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

