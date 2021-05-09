Posted by admin

Obituary: Bettye Jean Lafollette Ritchie, 86, New Haven

Bettye Jean Lafollette Ritchie, 86, of New Haven, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Landmark Nursing Home of Bardstown. She was born March 21, 1935, in Larue County to the late Dan and Blanche Hazelwood Lafollette. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She loved her home and family. She joined the Catholic church and was a member of St. Catherine Alexandria Catholic Church in New Haven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry A. Ritchie; one daughter, Margaret Ann Ritchie Estill; two sisters, Leona Nicolas, and Geneva Brewer; and four brothers, Marvin Hornback, Howard Hornback, Ed Hornback, and Dee Lafollette.

She is survived by one daughter, Lois (Billy Joe) Lathery of Hopkinsville; one son-in-law, George (Tracie) Estill of Virginia; one sister, Skippy Vittitow of New Haven; two grandchildren, Rebekah A. Lathery and Elizabeth Ritchie Lathery; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is noon Thursday, May13, 2021, in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral New Haven with the Rev. Scott Wimsett officiating. Burial is in the Rolling Fork Baptist Church Cemetery in Boston next to her husband.

Visitation will be held Wednesday May 12, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Chapel of William R. Rust Funeral in New Haven and will continue after 9 a.m. Thursday until time of service.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

