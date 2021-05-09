Posted by admin

Obituary: Margie Ellen Gordon Stephens, 84, Bloomfield

Margie Ellen Gordon Stephens, 84, of Bloomfield, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Feb. 28, 1937, in Bloomfield to the late Robert D. and Bessie Lee Mattingly Gordon. She was a retired employee of the old Curtis Noel factory. She was a caregiver, was a member of New Hope Tabernacle. She was also a volunteer for St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen.

She was a born-again Christian and was the greatest prayer warrior for her family. She was an avid Rook player, loved gardening and was the best mom, grandma and great-grandma. She was a proud published author of her book, Small Town Adventures, and also wrote and recorded two songs, “Should Jesus Call the Roll Tonight,” and “Get Behind Me Satan.”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by eight siblings, Junior, Everett, John D., Billy and Ernest Gordon, Katherine Haynes, Jimmy and Charles Hardin.

She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Flowers, Brenda (Everett “Junior”) Bentley, and Sue Carol Flowers, all of Bloomfield; one brother, Gene Hardin of Louisville; two sisters-in-law, Lou Gordon of Jacksonville, Fla. and Gladys Gordon of Indiana; three grandchildren, Carla (Chip) McKay of Bardstown, Jennifer (Jody) Lyddane of Versailles, and Brooke (Chris) Stringham of Taylorsville; five great-grandchildren, Lauren Bowman, Jesse Bowman, Jacey Lyddane, Jetson Lyddane and Ji McKay; several nieces and nephews; and special friends that were like family, Sherry, Macie, Landon and Logan Young, Marlowe Wierwille, as well as the Buster and Nellie Mattingly family of Fairfield.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Joe Vires and the Rev. Phil Walton officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

