Obituary: Joseph Ray Ballard, 53, Loretto

Joseph Ray Ballard, 53, of Loretto, died Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born July 3, 1976, and lived in Marion County. He was a former employee of Buzick Construction. He was a hard worker and loved his family and loved the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Francis “Joe” Ballard.

Survivors include his mother, Mary Brady Ballard of Loretto; one sister, Ann Calhoun (David) of Shepherdsville; two brothers, Wayne Ballard and Tony Ballard, both of Loretto; one niece, Tiffany Calhoun of Mount Washington; one nephew, Josh Calhoun of Elizabethtown; three great-nephews, Nathan Taylor, Tyler Calhoun and Alex Calhoun; and one great-niece, Natalie Ann Calhoun.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in

Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in the St. Francis of Assisi Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 60 % occupancy, face coverings are required, and food and drink are prohibited.

The Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

