Nelson County Gazette Jail Logs — Sunday, May 9, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday May 9, 2021

Brian Scott Hardin, 50, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; reckless driving; leaving the scene of an accident; license to be in possession; no insurance card. No bond listed. Booked at 3:28 a.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rachel Catherine Walker, 32, Bardstown, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Christopher Ryan Pattison, 34, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree dating violence (minor injury). No bond listed. Booked at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

Jeffery Alan Rogers, 47, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 3:36 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

George William Vittitoe, 71, Boston, wanton endangerment, first-degree; assault, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 6:03 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021.

