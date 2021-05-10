Posted by admin

Video: Mayor Dick Heaton provides the weekly COVID-19 update from City Hall

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, May 9, 2021 — Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton provided his end-of-week COVID-19 update from his office at Bardstown City Hall on Friday, May 7, 2021. Bardstown Mayor Dick Heaton provides his weekly COVID-19 update from Bardstown City Hall. Heaton notes this week that Nelson County leads the six-county Lincoln Trail Area Development District in the percent of adults who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination — just over 49 percent. Running time: 5 minutes 14 seconds.

