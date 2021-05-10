Posted by admin

Obituary: Geraldine ‘Gerry’ Burton, 86, Bardstown

Geraldine “Gerry” Burton, 86, of Bardstown, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 3, 1934, in Haysville, Ind. She retired from Owens – Illinois and as Nelson County deputy jailer. She graduated from Dubois High School in Dubois, Ind., in 1952.. She received a business degree from Elizabethtown Community College, with further courses from Western Kentucky University. She was a former member and officer of Bardstown Woman’s Club and Flaget Hospital Auxiliary, and former member of Bardstown Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Viola Poe Schiller; and two sisters, Ruthann Schiller Stahl, and Carla Schiller Hoffmann.

She is survived by two sons, Stephan Martin Matheis of Louisville, and Johnny Richard Matheis of New Salisbury, Ind.; one sister, Sharon Hoffman of Jasper, Ind.; numerous Poe cousins; one cousin, Earlene Schiller Hoffman; her “Family of Friends” from Owens-Illinois, the Kentucky Railway Museum, and Transamerica Life; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

The graveside service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Haysville Community Cemetery in Haysville, Ind.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

