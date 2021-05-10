Posted by admin

Obituary: Betty Lou Sorrell Hendren, 77, Bloomfield

Betty Lou Sorrell Hendren, 77, Bloomfield, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. She was born July 14, 1943, in Midway to the late Charles and Clara Barton Adams Sorrell and was one of five siblings. She graduated from Midway College and Georgetown College and worked as a teacher for nine years. She married Bobby Hendren on June 8, 1966. In 1974 they moved to Bloomfield, where they lived for the rest of her life. She worked in the office of Drs. Hendren & Lockett until her recent retirement. She was an active member of Bloomfield United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School. Well known for her beautiful voice, she was a member of the church choir and took part in Bloomfield’s Living Christmas Tree for many years. She was a sociable person who loved hosting parties and dinners for friends and relatives, and she was involved in many clubs and activities throughout her life. Her warm heart, hospitality and generosity of spirit endeared her to everyone.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Sidney Sorrell.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Robert Hendren; one daughter, Emily (James) Hendren-Allwright of England; one son, Will Hendren (Martha Ward-Hendren) of Shelbyville; three sisters, Gloria Whisman of Frankfort, Ida Abner of Georgetown, and Brenda (Walt) Upchurch of Mansfield, Ohio; one grandson, Robert Allwright of England; and several nieces and nephews.

The fuineral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the Bloomfield United Methodist Church with Bro. Jim Hitt officiating.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the church. The funeral service will be streamed on Houghlin-Greenwell.com

The Houghlin Funeral Home of Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

