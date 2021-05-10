Posted by admin

Obituary: James E. ‘Sonny’ Powell, 82, Lebanon Junction

James E. “Sonny” Powell, 82, of Lebanon Junction, formerly of Meade County, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home. He was born Nov. 29, 1938, in Louisville to his parents, James Walter and Maggie Lee Miller Powell. He was a member of Bethel Methodist Church in Brandenburg and was retired as a mechanic.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Patsy Jones and Cathy Wilkins; and two sons, Nicky Kahill and Tom Kahill.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Kearon Powell; four daughters, Tammie Beasley (Doug) of Guston, Sheila Fields (David) of Lebanon Junction, Rita Kahill (Timmy Warren) of Boston and Sherry Ford of Irvington; four sons, Mike Powell (Jill) of Guston, Kelly Powell (Maureen) of Ekron, Jeremy Powell (Diane) of Vine Grove, and Victor Kahill (Vicky) of Hodgenville; 33 grandchildren; 52 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with burial to follow in Hammondsville Cemetery in Hart County.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

