Posted by admin

Obituary: Barbara Sydney Wilson Prechtel, 75, New Haven

Barbara Sydney Wilson Prechtel, 75, of New Haven, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her home. She was born in Shelbyville Dec. 17, 1945, to Sid and Rosa Wilson. She raised her children in Louisville and then moved to Bardstown to enjoy life in the woods. She was a voracious reader and was never without a book. She loved being a Memaw, going to casinos, watching college softball, and rooting for Joey Logano in NASCAR.

BARBARA SYDNEY WILSON PRECHTEL

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Rosa Wilson; one sister-in-law; and a best friend, Paula Wilson.

She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Terry Prechtel; one daughter, Jennifer (David) Stenger; three sons, Kirk Harrod, Todd (Kim) Prechtel, and Troy (Rebecca) Prechtel; one sister, Marilyn (Joe) Morris; one brother, Danny Wilson; nine grandchildren, Wesley (Brianna) Wood, Braden Skinner, Davis Skinner, Macey Prechtel, Clay Prechtel, Lee Prechtel, Elizabeth Prechtel, Trenton (Sarah) Stenger; and one great-grandchild, Nora Wood.

Special thanks to her dear friend Rosie for helping with her care and to Hospice of Nelson County for helping to bear her last days. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bernheim Forest, Humane Society of Nelson County; or your favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-