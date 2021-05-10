Posted by admin

Obituary: Brenda Broaddus, 74, Bloomfield

Brenda Broaddus, 74, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, May 9, 2021, at her home. She was a beloved woman of faith who loved the Lord and her family deeply. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Church. She began her career as a hairdresser in her Beauty Shop, “Curls and Swirl.” She then went on to work for Federal Hill Manor and Colonial Nursing Home in various positions and was also a seasonal office worker at the family owned and operated Big Burley Tobacco Warehouse. She spent her last years as a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Nadine Leathers; one sister, Diane Lewis; and her special “Aunt Bea” Beulah Crosier.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Terry L. Broaddus of Bloomfield: two daughters, Beth Farmer (Jerry) and Mary Lynn Broaddus; one son Terry Keith “TK” Broaddus (Christa); one sister, Judy Hunt (Tommy); 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, and after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bloomfield Baptist Church Building Fund or Faith Worship Center.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

