Obituary: William Michael ‘Mike’ Nally, 74, Loretto

William Michael “Mike” Nally, 74, of Loretto, died Monday, May 9, 2021, at Spring View Hospital. He was born June 18, 1946, in Marion County. He was a truck driver with Brahm Trucking company and a retired employee of General Electric with 35 years of service. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was a member of Abundant Life Church in Lebanon. He was an avid fisherman and horse rider.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Mitchell and Bernadette Mary Corbett Nally; and one sister, Jane Boone.

Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Judy Conway Nally; three children, Missy Gray of Lebanon, Danny Gray (Angie) of Raywick and Jeff Nally (Lara) of Loretto; three sisters, Shirley Portman (Joe) of Cox’s Creek, Beverly Wheatley (Louis) of Mount Washington, and Janice Blanford (Bob) of Holy Cross; two brothers, Randall Nally (Mary Lou) and Al Nally (Cathy), both of Loretto; 12 grandchildren, Tony Brahm (Kristin), Richard Brahm (Rochelle), Zach Beyer (Ashley), Levi Brahm (Selena), Samuel Beyer, Allie Bagley, Danielle Gray, Isaiah Gray, Layla Barber, Bently Barber, Shay Nally and Hannah Brahm; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Pastor Neal Gordon officiating. Burial is in Smock’s Chapel Cemetery in Loretto.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Abundant Life Church, 549 N. Spalding Ave. in Lebanon.

Pallbearers are Danny Gray, Jeff Nally, Jeremy Nally, Richard Brahm, Tony Brahm, Levi Brahm, Samuel Beyer and Missy Gray.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 60 % occupancy, face coverings are required, and food and drink are prohibited.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.



