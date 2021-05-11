Posted by admin

NARFE chapter meeting set for July 12th at Nolin RECC building in Elizabethtown

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, May 10, 2021 — The Elizabethtown chapter of National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) will next meet in-person at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 12, 2021, in the Nolin RECC community room at 411 Ring Road, Elizabethtown. Box lunches will be served. We will celebrate NARFE’s 100th anniversary. Please RSVP. Contact Sharon Crady at (270) 832-8857 or email Kygbfan5711@gmail.com

-30-