Obituary: Vicky Lynn Davis Ballard, 66, Loretto

Vicky Lynn Davis Ballard, 66, of Loretto, died peacefully at her home on Monday, May 10, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born and raised in New Hope and moved to Loretto when she married her husband and raised their three children. Her greatest accomplishment was being an amazing mother, wife, mamaw, sister, aunt and friend to all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruby and George Davis; two sisters, Joann Mattingly and Elaine Davis; one brother, Drexel “Duck” Davis; and several beloved nephews.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Edward “Ed” Ballard of Loretto; one daughter, Brittany Ballard of Loretto; two sons, Chad (Marie) Ballard of Cox’s Creek and Jake (Martha) Ballard Loretto; two loving sisters, Gail Updike and Jeanie Lyvers, both of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Whitney, Morgan, Conner, Brayden, Preston and Lincoln; and countless brothers and sisters-in-law.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Burial is in St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery in New Hope.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Roger Lyvers, Eddie Lyvers, Scott Davis, Craig Ruley, Jeremy Ballard and Paul Couch.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 60 % occupancy, face coverings are required, and food and drink are prohibited inside the funeral home.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

