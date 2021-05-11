Posted by admin

Obituary: Elizabeth Ann ‘Girly’ Williams, 74, Bardstown

Elizabeth Ann “Girly” Williams, 74, of Bardstown, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Norton Hospital. She was born Dec. 6, 1946, in Marion County. She was a member of St. John’s A.M.E. Zion Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Josephine Conner; three sisters, Edna Mae Conner, Betty Joe Webb and Mary Lou Conner; and one brother, Robert Conner.

She is survived three daughters, Mary Joe Williams (Bill Butler) and Sara Jean Williams, both of Bardstown, and Sonja Baldon (Dwight) of Louisville; two sons, David Kent Williams (Regina Weathers) of Bardstown and Terry Lee Williams (Terrilyn) of Texas; five sisters, Mildred Williams of Marion County, Sarah Cotton (Terry) of Fairfield, Sharon Conner of Tennessee and Anna Conner and Joyce Ann Conner, both of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Mary Sheckles.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

