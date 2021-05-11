Posted by admin

Obituary: Andrew ‘Andy’ Kvartek Jr., 67, Bardstown

Andrew “Andy” Kvartek Jr., 67, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born July 1, 1953, in New Brunswick, N.J. He retired from American Fuji Seal. He was former chairman of the deacons at Bardstown Baptist Church. He was founder of the Hope For Hunger ministry at Bardstown Baptist Church. He loved his family and was a man of faith.

ANDREW “ANDY” KVARTEK JR

He was preceded in death by his mother, Veronica Kvartek.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Devona Whittaker Kvartek of Bardstown; one daughter, Jennifer Marie Kvartek of Bardstown; his father, Andrew Kvartek Sr. of Edison, N.J.; two brothers, John Kvartek of East Brunswick, N.J. and Rich (Daphne) Kvartek of Old Bridge, N.J; four nieces, Laura, Linda, Pamela, and Lea; and one nephew, Jason.

A celebration of his life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021 at his home.

Memorial contributions may go to Feeding America or your local food bank.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-