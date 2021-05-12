Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Amanda Dawn Parsons, 36, Brooks, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; failure to appear. Bond total is $14,500 cash. Booked at 2:36 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Marissa Alice Satterley, 21, Boston, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

Brandy Nicole Meredith, 39, Bardstown, contempt of court; probation violation (for misdemanor offense) (2 counts). Bond total is $1,500 cash. Booked at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

-30-