Posted by admin

Obituary: Clayton Duane ‘Bubbie’ Sweatt, 22, Taylorsville

Clayton Duane “Bubbie” Sweatt, 22, of Taylorsville, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 9, 1998, in Louisville to Larry and Yolanda Gay Jewell Sweatt. He was an employee of PolyAir and was a member of Open Door Christian Center. He loved fishing and riding his motorcycle.

CLAYTON DUANE “BUBBIE” SWEATT

He was preceded in death by his mother, Gay Sweatt; and one sister, Casie Sweatt.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Polk; one son, Asher Sweatt of Taylorsville; his father, Larry Sweatt of Taylorsville; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Open Door Christian Center in Bloomfield. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-