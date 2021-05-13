Posted by admin

Obituary: Julian Benedict ‘Blue’ Edelen, 96, formerly of Springfield

Julian Benedict “Blue” Edelen, 96, formerly of Springfield, died Tuesday at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore.

He is survived by three daughters, Pam (Rich) Brizendine of Louisville, Betty (Charles) White of Lebanon and Julia (Ben) Byarlay of Lexington; five sons, Don (Jo Ellen) Edelen of West Lafayette, Ind., Pat (Tess) Edelen of Springfield, Mike Edelen of Bardstown, John (Debbie) Edelen of Danville and Bruce (Sandy) Edelen of Lexington; one sister, Mary Jo Hamilton of Bardstown; two brothers, Bobby (Evelyn) Edelen of Florida and Larry (Mary Paul) Edelen of Springfield; 17 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A private funeral Mass is at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in St. Rose Cemetery with military honors by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rose Legacy Fund.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

