Lincoln Trail heatlh department preparing to offer COVID vaccinations to ages 12-15

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 13, 2021 — On May 10th, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to include children 12 to 15 years old. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), from March 2020 to April 2021, about 1.5 million children aged 11-17 have contracted COVID-19. While children are less likely to suffer severe illness related to COVID-19 than adults, children with underlying medical conditions may be at increased risk for severe disease (CDC). In addition, children can spread COVID-19 to others even if they are asymptomatic. Therefore, vaccinating the 12 to 15 age group will be critical in helping to achieve adequate levels of herd immunity that will slow the spread of the virus.

Parents and guardians can be assured that the use of the Pfizer vaccine in this age group had to meet the same rigorous testing and review standards required for all vaccines. The vaccine is given as a two-dose series, three weeks apart, utilizing the current dosage for those 16 and older. The most common side effects are pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, chills, muscle pain, fever, and joint pain, lasting up to three days. However, these symptoms were reported more often after the second dose.

Lincoln Trail District Health Department (LTDHD) vaccination efforts for 12–15-year old’s will be guided by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices the Kentucky Department of Public Health recommendations. It is expected that guidance from these agencies should be available in the next 1-2 weeks.

LTDHD is already working with local schools to schedule tentative dates for possible vaccination clinics. Please continue to visit our website at www.ltdhd.org for updated vaccine information.

