Fairfield Cemetery Memorial Day observance set for Sunday, May 23rd

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 13, 2021 — The Fairfield Cemetery will hold its annual Memorial Day Service at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021.

The cemetery is located on Fairfield Cemetery Loop, east of Fairfield off of Hwy. 48 between Fairfield and Bloomfield. All are welcome.

