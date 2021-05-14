Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, May 13, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Anthony Quinn Lewis, 57, Cox’s Creek, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:34 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Nathaniel Lee Ferguson, 22, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond listed. Booked at 4:54 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Daimyn Scott Lindsey, 24, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Matina Jean Thurman, 26, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others under $500; failure to appear. Bond total is $700. Booked at 9:39 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

Orville Justin Case, 29, Bloomfield, disorderly conduct, second-degree.. No bond listed. Booked at 10:34 p.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-