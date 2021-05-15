Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, May 14, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, May 14, 2021

Terry Wayne Johnson, 42, Bardstown, no registration plates; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possesson of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams, but under 100 grams, heroin); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia; parole violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 12:01 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

William Robert Rowlett, 53, New Haven, parole violation (for technical violation). Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 3:12 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021.

Dana Lewis Despain Jr., 40, Hodgenville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 5:47 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021.

Hallie Ann Fuller, 26, Cox’s Creek, probation violation (for felony offense); possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession drug paraphernalia; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. Bond is $15,000 cash. Booked at 9:51 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jordan Tremayne Girdley, assault, first-degree; alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, first-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $730 cash. Booked at 11:19 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

-30-