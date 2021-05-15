Posted by admin

Obituary: Helen M. Olcott, 93, New Haven

Helen M. Olcott, 93, of New Haven, passed into her eternal home with her Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Landmark of Bardstown with her son Frank and daughter-in-law Pat by her side.

She was born May 9, 1928, in Olive Hill, to the late Herbert and Gladys Heaberlin Olcott. She attended school at the Kentucky School for the Blind in Louisville. She was a former employee of The Kentucky Industries for the Blind and retired from there after many years of service. Despite being legally blind she lived independently, raising two children and worked her whole life. She loved shopping, knitting, and made quilts in her later life with her good friend Lucille Hutcherson. She was a member of Nelson County Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Moffet and Iona Simms; three brothers, Warren Abbott, Edward Abbott and Frank Abbott; and one son-in-law, Howard Goheen.

She is survived by one daughter, Pam Goheen of West Virginia; one son, Frank (Pat) Olcott of New Haven; one brother, Dan Abbott of Virginia; four grandchildren, Andre(Mandy) Goheen, Graham Goheen, Michael Young and Ashley Lively; and 10 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is noon Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Nelson County Baptist Church, 55 Lutheran Church Road, with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Resthaven Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation is 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the church.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

