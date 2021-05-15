Posted by admin

Health department scheduling free vaccine clinics in E’town, area high schools

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Saturday, May 15, 2021 — The Lincoln Trail District Health Department is now accepted registrations for Pfizer vaccine clinics scheduled at high schools in Marion, LaRue and Hardin counties.

The vaccinations are open to anyone 12 years of age and older. Appointments ARE required for students to get the vaccination. Parents should contact the district heatlh department to schedule an appointment by telephone, (270) 769-1601, or register online at www.LTDHD.org

The health department will soon announcee the dates for vaccination clinics for Nelson County Schools, the Bardstown Independent Schools, and Washington County schools.

ETOWN VACCINE CLINIC. The Lincoln Trail District Health Department will be conducting a vaccination clinic utilizing the Janseen one-dose vaccine at the heatlh department’s main offices in Elizabethtown from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

The health department’s office is located at 108 New Glendale Road in Elizabethtown.

To register, call the health department at (270) 769-1601 or visit the website, www.LTDHD.org.

-30-