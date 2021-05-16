Posted by admin

Obituary: Billy Ray ‘Ozzie’ Maraman, 69, Lebanon Junction

Billy Ray “Ozzie” Maraman, 69, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at his home. He was born Sept. 18, 1951, in Louisville to his parents, Sammie Clarence and Gladys LaFollette Maraman. He was retired from the Bullitt County Board of Education as a custodian for Lebanon Junction Elementary School. He was a former Lebanon Junction City Councilman and loved his community and the people in it. He enjoyed visiting with and helping people in his town. He also had a love for McDonald’s coffee and talking with his friends while drinking it.

BILLY RAY “OZZIE” MARAMAN

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Nancy Woodham and Lois Hines; and one brother, Robert “Bear” Maraman.

Survivors include his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Horn Maraman; one daughter, Lori Maraman; one son, William “Billy” Maraman II; four stepchildren, Nancy Jean, Kathryn, Stephen and Robert Murphy; two brothers-in-law, Gary Woodham and James Hines; and four grandchildren, Aaliyah Linton, Emma Moore, Taryn Richardson and Raegan Maraman.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, and after 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

-30-