Obituary: Alvin Richard Pugh, 87, Bardstown

Alvin Richard Pugh, 87, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 10, 2021, after an illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John William And Nora Edmind Pugh.

He is survived by two daughters, Vickie Pugh of Shepherdsville and Tammy Pugh of Bullitt County; one son, Danny Pugh of Bullitt County; one sister, Louise Pugh of Winchester; and one brother, Authur David Pugh of Nelson County.

The funeral was Thursday, May 13, 2021, at the Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home Chapel in Lebanon with burial in the Lebanon National Cemetery with Bro. Jerry Lanham officiating.

The Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

