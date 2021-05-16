Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, May 15, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Steven Earl Alford, 47, Roundhill, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; fleeing or evading police, first-degre (motor vehicle); reckless driving; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officeer; driving too fast for traffic conditions; operating on a suspended license; improper passing; licensse plate not legible; resisting arrest. No bond listed. Booked at 1:11 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Delasale Walker, 45, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 5:29 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Charles Eugene Clark, 41, New Haven, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 6:37 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcus Andrew Fowler, 49, Springfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no operators license. No bond listed. Booked 7:15 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Casey Lynn Marksbury, 40, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; driving on a DUI-suspended license; resisting arrest; assault, third-degree, police or probation officer. No bond listed. Booked at 9:58 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cristian Romero Rico, 18, Elizabethtown, criminal mischief, third-degree. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 11:23 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

