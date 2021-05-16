Posted by admin

Obituary: John Edwin ‘Johnny’ Rogers, 67, New Haven

John Edwin “Johnny” Rogers, 67, of New Haven, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville. He was born June 10, 1953, in Biloxi, Miss., to the late John Ray “Jackie” and Dorothy Ann Culver Rogers. He was a loving husband, dad and papaw. He was a member of St. Catherine Catholic Church. He retired from Gates Rubber Company

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Edith Ray Rogers; his maternal grandparents, Adrian and Marie Smith Culver; two brothers, Joseph Shirley “Joe” Rogers and Ronnie David Rogers; and one nephew, Michael Paul Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Marian Rose Bickett Rogers of New Haven; one daughter, Jessica Ann Elizabeth Rogers of New Haven; one son, Jeremy Edwin (Michelle Thompson) Rogers of Bardstown; two sisters Jackie Ann (Tank) Mattingly of Balltown and Cathy (Jay) Crawford of Lawrenceburg; three brothers, Gary (Shirley) Rogers and Mickey (Renee) Rogers, both of New Haven, and Les (Joanie) Rogers of Icetown; one sister-in-law, Gail Wimsett Rogers; six grandchildren, Savanna, Lisa Joe, Owen, Cooper, Cole and Reese; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Scott Wimsett and the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating with burial in the church cemtery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in the chapel of William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven, and 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, at the church with a 4 p.m. Wednesday prayer service with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.

