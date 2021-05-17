Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, May 16, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Alan Robert True, 35, Vine Grove, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 12:21 a.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Stuart Miles, 44, Bloomfield, burglary, second-degree; theft of services; disorderly conduct, second-degree; failure to appear. Bond is $10,510. Booked at 3:46 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Douglas Fletcher, 43, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $1,341.25 cash. Booked at 4:40 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

