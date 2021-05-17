Posted by admin

Obituary: Jean Parker Grigsby Wright, 86, Bloomfield

Jean Parker Grigsby Wright, 86, of Bloomfield, died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at her home with family by her side. She was born Feb. 19, 1935, in Washington County to the late John Newton and Vena Holt Grigsby Sr. She was the former co-owner of Wright Grocery and Wright’s Grill and was a member of Bloomfield Baptist Church. In addition to her family, she enjoyed the piano and floral decorating.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Roddy Wright; one grandson, Chad Wright; one sister, Martina Grigsby Curtsinger, one son-in-law, Woodrow Francis Downs; and one daughter-in-law, Lynn Harper Wright.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, A. G.“Hook” Wright; one daughter, Tina Downs of Bardstown; three sons, Larry (Cathy) Wright of Louisville, Lonnie Glenn Wright of Lexington and Craig (Amanda) Wright of Bloomfield; two sisters, Judy Jenkins of Louisville and Sandy (Donnie) Hale of Bloomfield; one brother, John Newton Grigsby II (Cindy) of Mount Washington; seven grandchildren, Rod Parker (Mandy) Wright, Adam Wright, Katie (Jonathan) Mattingly, Parker Downs, Shelby Wright, Jackson Downs, and Lila Grace Downs; two nieces that she considered as grandchildren, Melanie Hale Draper and Melinda Hale Mudd; three great-grandchildren, Landon Wright, Ethan Mattingly and Adalee Mattingly.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Leland Parks and Bro. Richard Carwile officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

