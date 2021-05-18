Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, May 17, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, May 17, 2021

James Todd Drake, 48, Bloomfield, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); speeding, 12 mph over limit. No bond listed. Booked at 12:23 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Chantel Graves, 35, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation) (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 7:14 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Lamont Green, 43, Louisville, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $200 cash. Booked at 11:42 a.m. Monday, May 17, 2021.

John Jarrett Hamilton, 54, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond listed. Booked at 1:47 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021.

Aimee Lynne Benson, 48, Bowling Green, public intoxication-controlled substance (excludes alcohol). No bond listed. Booked at 4:54 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Lindsay Rae Hall, 36, Bardstown, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); parole violation (for felony offense); failure to appear. Bond total is $21,635. Booked at 9:51 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Ronald Yates II, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin). No bond listed. Booked at 9:52 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-