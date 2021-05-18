Posted by admin

COVID-19 Pfizer vaccinations available next week at local city, county schools

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 — Vaccination clinics are scheduled next week at local Nelson County high schools by the Lincoln Trail District Health Department.

COUNTY SCHOOLS. On Monday, May 24, 2021, the Lincoln Trail Health Department will have Phizer vaccination clinics at Thomas Nelson High School and Nelson County High School for students 12 years of age and older.

CITY SCHOOLS. A Pfizer vaccination clinic is scheduled for next Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Bardstown Board of Education building for city school students 12 years of age and older.

Appointments are required. Call (270) 769-1601 for visit www.LTDHD.org to register.

ADDITIONAL CLINICS. Additional Pfizer clinics are scheduled at other schools in the six-county Lincoln Trail District as follows:

Friday, May 21, 2021 – Marion County High School

Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – Central Hardin High School

Thursday, May 27, 2021 – Stuart Pepper Middle School (Brandenburg)

Friday, May 28, 2021 – Washington County High School

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 — Elizabethtown High School.

For more information, visit the Lincoln Trail District Health Departmentt website, www.LTDHD.org.

-30-