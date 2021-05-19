Posted by admin

Court approves FY ’22 budget; judge OKs hiring another deputy if conditions are met

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 — Nelson Fiscal Court approved first reading of the 2021-22 county budget.

Magistrate Keith Metcalfe, left and Judge Executive Dean Watts. (file photo)

Judge Executive Dean Watts said that new with this year’s budget was a department-by-department break out of the cost for salaries and benefits that are provided by Nelson Fiscal Court.

The move is an effort to help the magistrates understand how salaries and benefits impact the budget.

The next fiscal year budget added an additional new vehicle to replace a damaged county vehicle, Watts said.

FUNDS FOR ADDITIONAL DEPUTY. In a follow-up to the dust-up at the court’s last meeting between Watts and Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa, Watts told the court that he had given more thought to the sheriff’s request for Nelson Fiscal Court to fund an additional road deputy position.

The sheriff’s office road patrol deputies are funding by funds provided by fiscal court, an agreement that goes back to about 2000, when the sheriff’s office and county police were basically merged.

Watts said that he and Pineiroa had agreed that if the sheriff’s office can return excess fees of about $150,000 from the sheriff’s office to fiscal court early next calendar year, he will ask the court to approve an additional deputy position.

“I wanted to be open-minded,” Watt said about reviewing the sheriff’s request. “I didn’t want to be the stubborn, hard-headed person that some people think I am.”

AMBULANCE REPAIRS. The court approved a bid of $63,955.70 to remount the ambulance box from an ambulance that was wrecked in February onto a 2022 Chevroley G3500 chassis. The winning bid was submitted by Select-Tech of Shelbyville, Tenn.

A substantial amount of the repair costs will be covered by the insurance payout.

COVID VACCINATIONS. EMS Director Joe Prewitt noted that about 80 percent of Nelson County residents over 65 years of age have received a COVID vaccination. Right now, 34.8 percent of county residents over the age of 12 are vaccinated.

Prewitt noted that COVID vaccines are now available at more drug stores and pharmacies.

In other business, Nelson Fiscal Court:

— approved a resolution regarding Tower Automotives expansion, confirming the county’s commitment to rebate the occuaptional taxes paid by the 25 new employees back to the business. The 10-year rebate is an incentive for businesses to locate here or expand their existing facilities. The move follows the City of Bardsotwn’s resolution approved at a recent council meeting.

— heard Watts announce that the court will return to in-person meetings beginning with the 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, meeting

— approved creation of a new bank account at Lincoln National Bank for holding the county’s share of just under $9 million of the American Rescue Plan funds.

According to County Treasurer Rhonda Fenwick, half of the amount will be disbursed this budget year, the second half in 2021-22. The county will have until December 2026 to spend the funds.

— approved the budget for the joint city-count tourist commission.

— approved having Liberty Tire haul away the tires collected during the county’s bulky item pickup.

NEXT UP. Nelson Fiscal Court’s next meeting is 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

-30-