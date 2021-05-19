Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — May 18-19, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Ashley Danielle Morley, 34, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 12:53 a.m. May 18, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tyler Jordan Monin, 29, Radcliff, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond listed. Booked at 3:39 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Cesar Enrique Guerrero, 20, Louisville, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession controlled substance (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possess of paraphernalia; no insurance card; reckless driving; speeding 15 mph over limit. Booked at 12 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Timothy Dale Hamilton, 41, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); burglary, second-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

