Posted by admin

Video: Parents call for superintendent’s resignation in comments to school board

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, May 18, 2021 — Following an update on the community campus meetings that were held over the past four weeks, parents were allowed a chance to speak to the board on the proposal as well as other issues they see in the district. Running time: 1 hour, 24 minutes.

-30-