Obituary: Kimberly ‘Kimmi’ Michelle Fulkerson, 29, Bardstown

Kimberly “Kimmi” Michelle Fulkerson, 29, of Bardstown, died Monday, May 17, 2021, in the company and comfort of caring co-workers at Murray/Calloway County Hospital. She was born June 2, 1991, to Teresa Hagan and Willy Fulkerson. She was a nurse who was passionate about her vocation. She loved being involved with her racing family. Her generosity toward family and friends was abundant and limitless. Aunt “Kim Kim” was a devoted second mom to her niece, Harper.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Frances Fulkerson; her maternal grandparents John and Ruth Hagan; and two aunts, Vicky Hagan and Martha Gilpin.

She is survived by her mother, Teresa Hagan; her father Willy (Clara) Fulkerson; her twin sister, Kris Fulkerson and two sisters, Tara Fulkerson and Sarah Fulkerson; one niece, Harper Yates; her paternal grandfather Ernie Fulkerson; and a special aunt and uncle, Connie Smothers and Bobby Hagan; and one special cousin who was more like a brother, Josh Hagan; and her beloved truck, Muffy.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with burial in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Willy Fulkerson, Johnny Keller, Josh Smothers, CJ Karr, Brandon Yates, Russell Fulkerson, Josh Hagan, Aaron Hagan.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

