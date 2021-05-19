Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Daniel ‘Chuckie’ Brammer, 54, Boston

Joseph Daniel “Chuckie” Brammer, 54, of Boston, died Monday May 17, 2021, at his home. He was born in Marion County June 22, 1966, to his late father, Charlie Morgan Brammer and his mother, Dorothy Marie Brady Lanham. He was a loving husband, son, and brother. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He farmed most of his life.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Ricky Lanham; one sister, Dorothy Brammer; and one brother, James Brammer.

He is survived by his wife, Matilda May Spalding Brammer of Boston; his mother, Dorothy Lanham of New Haven; one sister, Lisa (Joseph) Coomes of Bardstown; two brothers, Johnny (Janice) Brammer of New Hope and Charles Brammer of Loretto; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating. Burial is in the Brammer Family Cemetery in Culvertown.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven with a 4 p.m. prayer service with the Rev. Matthew Hardesty officiating.

It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask or face covering.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel, 167 N. Main St. New Haven, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-