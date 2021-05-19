Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Benton ‘Joe’ Mann, 84, of Springfield

Joseph Benton “Joe” Mann, 84, of Mackville Rd., Springfield, died at 2:46 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Lillian Derringer Mann; two daughters, Regina Young and Rita Mann, both of Springfield; three sons, James “Pogo” (Vickie) Mann and Mark Mann, both of Springfield, and Brad (Star) Mann of Versailles; two sisters, Pat (Al) Miller of Elizabeth, Penn., and Addie Noel Key of Springfield; one brother, Garland Mann of Springfield; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial in Cemetery Hill.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, and 7-9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Friday evening prayer service.

Face masks will be required for anyone who has not received the COVID 19 vaccine.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

