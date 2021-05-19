Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Scott ‘Scotty’ Martin, 79, Spencer County

Robert Scott “Scotty” Martin, 79, of Spencer County, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 12, 1942, in Spencer County to the late Ralph Hillary and Clara Hilbert Martin. He was a graduate of Spencer County High School class of 1960 and was a retired employee of the Department of Transportation in Shelby and Spencer counties. He was a member of Shelby Christian Church where he was a Sunday school teacher for many years. He moved to Spencer County in 1988 and became a member of Spencer Christian Church where he also taught Sunday school in 1997. He enjoyed being outside mowing and visiting with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ROBERT SCOTT “SCOTTY” MARTIN

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Florida Thomas Martin; one son, Walter Scott Martin of Bloomfield; two stepdaughters, Melissa Downs (Steve McGaughey) of Anderson County and Tammy (Ransom) Mattox of Frankfort; one stepson, Rick (Lynn) Downs of Frankfort; one sister, Patricia Kaye Martin of Frankfort; one granddaughter, Megan Dean of Frankfort; one niece, Jennifer Dixon of Lexington; one nephew, Jason Dixon of Frankfort; and two great-nephews, Charles Isaac Smith of Louisville and Nikolas Dixon of Lexington.

The funeral is noon Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Doug Martin officiating. Burial is in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to Hospice of Spencer County.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-