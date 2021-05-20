Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Briana Leigh Saunders, 24, Bardstown, speeding, 26 mph or more over limit; improper display of registration plates; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license. No bond listed. Booked at 3:49 p.m., May 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Antwan Cates, 39, Elizabethtown, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; operating on a suspended license. No bond listed. Booked at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, by the Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force.

Bethany Lynn Burba, 34, Bardstown, burglary, third-degree. No bond listed. Booked at 5:59 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

Ryan Gregory Webb, 43, Frankfort, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond listed. Booked at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, by the Bardstown City Police.

Amy Nicole Aiken, 42, Frankfort, receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); criminal trespassing, third-degree; fugitive from another state (2 counts). No bond listed. Booked at 8:21 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Billy Joe Coffman, receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. No bond listed. Booked at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, 2021, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-