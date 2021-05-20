Posted by admin

Bardstown man indicted Wednesday on charge of sex abuse of a minor

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 — A Bardstown man was faced charges last year of allegedly sexually abuse of two minors was indicted Wednesday for an additional charge of sexual abuse of a minor.

KELLY KIDD

Kelly Kidd, 37, of Bardstown, was indicted Wednesday, May 19, 2021, by a Nelson County Grand Jury on a single charge charge of first-degree sexual abuse of a male minor under the age of 12 years of age.

According to the indictment, the offense took place on or about April 23, 2021. Bond was set on the latest indictment at $25,000 cash only, plus conditions. His arraignment on the latest charges was set for June 2, 2021.

In February and June 2020, Kelly was named in separate Nelson County indictments alleging incidents of sexual abuse that allegedly inappropriate touching of two juvenile girls. The incidents are alleged to have taken place in 2019.

First-degree sexual abuse of a minor under 12 is a Class C felony punishable by five to 10 years in prison. The case was brought Wednesday before a Nelson County Grand Jury by Bardstown Police Detective Eric Williamson.

Editor’s Note: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

