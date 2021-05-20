Posted by admin

Obituary: Ronald Glen Humphrey, 59, New Haven

Ronald Glen Humphrey, 59, of New Haven, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was a manager for Commercial Propane and a member of First Baptist Church in New Haven.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ruth Ann Humphrey; one sisters, Vicky Ann Hagan; and one brother, Davie Humphrey.

He is survived by his loving girlfriend, Jennifer Linton; two daughters, Jennifer Humphrey and Amy Humphrey; one son, Bradley Humphrey; one sister, Crystal Humphrey; one brother, Michael Ray Humphrey; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with a graveside service to follow in Little Union Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

