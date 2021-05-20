Posted by admin

Obituary: Robert Lee ‘Bob’ Williams, 77, Cox’s Creek

Robert Lee “Bob” Williams, 77, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born July 20, 1943, in Athertonville to the late Marion Lee and Nancy Bradley Williams. He loved his family and friends. He was retired from Kent Feeds. He was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, where he served on the bereavement committee. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran.

ROBERT LEE “BOB” WILLIAMS

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Rose Coomes; and two brothers-in-law, Paul Coomes and Ed Amig.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Ice Williams; two daughters, Lori (Mark) Vogel of Louisville and Sandy (Janet) Williams of Berea; one son, Tony (Jamie) Williams of Cox’s Creek; five sisters, Mary (Jim) Rogers, Judy Amig, Jean (Mike) Nalley, and Polly (Mike) Hall, all of Cox’s Creek and Peggy (Randy) Ritchie of Bardstown;

three brothers, Bishop Ken Williams and Joe (Joan) Williams, both of Shelbyville and Fred (Louise) Williams of Cox’s Creek; four grandchildren, Jordan, Nicky, Lindsay, Cole; and one great-grandchild, Clyde.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church in Samuels with the Rev. Jason Harris officiating with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 4 p.m. prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to the National Kidney Foundation or to the Autism Society of Kentuckiana.

The Houghtlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-