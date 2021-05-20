Posted by admin

Tuesday night traffic stop leads to arrest of Louisville man on drug-related charges

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, May 20, 2021 — A traffic stop by a Nelson County deputy sheriff Tuesday night led to an arrest on several drug-related charges for a Louisville man.

CESAR ENRIQUE GUERRERO

At about 10:15 Tuesday night, Deputy Levi Preston conducted a traffic stop on a 2021 white Ford vehicle on KY 245 in the area of Deatsville Road. While talking to the driver, the deputy detected the odor of marijuana. The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle and a search was conducted.

The search allegedly revealed cocaine, marijuana and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The driver, Cesar Enrique Guerrero, 20, of Louisville, was charged with trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (less than 4 grams cocaine); possession controlled substance (cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; no insurance card; reckless driving; speeding 15 mph over limit.

He was lodged in the Nelson County Jail.

Items discovered in the search of Guerrero’s vehicle. (NCSO photo)

